Shirley Mae Watts, 75, of Cherry Log, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. She was born June 11, 1945, to the late Ernest Jackson and Mary Ruth McCray Chapman in Baltimore, Md.

She is survived by cousins, Alice Virginia Thrasher, Judy Ann and David Higdon, of Cherry Log, Elizabeth Elaine Cobo, of Ellijay, Marjorie Anita Whisnant, of Blue Ridge, Bud and Robin Kirby, of Morganton, Vivian and Gerald Williams, Jeff and Renee Rogers, of Jefferson, Kaitlyn and Sebastain LeBlanc, all of Quitman, Tammy and Brian Rayfield, of Hahira, Clarence and Pat Griffiths, of Thomasville, Charles and Darie Gilliam, of Francisville, La., Jason Tucciarone, of Quitman.

A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at the Chapman Family Cemetery with Bud Kirby speaking.

Logan Funeral Home & Chapel was in charge of arrangements.