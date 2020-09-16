Body

Ms. Mildred ‘Jeri’ Pack, 80, of Ellijay, died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

She was born June 22, 1940, in Fannin County, to the late Willard Garren and Estelle Green. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and was employed by the United Community Bank.

She is preceded in death by husband, James Pack; son, Jim Pack; and grandson, Dawson Pack.

She is survived by son and daughter-in-law, the Rev. Mitchell and Katie Pack, Ellijay; daughter and son-in-law, Angela and Jeff Barbic, of Hilton Head, S.C.; grandchildren, Candace Hill, Amber Pack, Dustin Pack, Kayla Easley and Brooklyn Zavala; and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, from the chapel of Bernhardt Funeral Home with the Rev. Rubin Smith and the Rev. Russell Hood officiating.

Music was by Leta Hood.

Pallbearers were Dustin Pack, Mitchell Pack, Josh Easley, Chris Henson,

Catlos Zsbala and Jim Logan.

Interment was in the Turniptown Baptist Church Cemetery.

Donations can be made to the Turniptown Cemetery Fund, in memory of Ms. Pack.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.