Body

The Rev. James E. “Big Jim” Holsonback, 68, of Epworth, passed away peacefully in his sleep Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.

He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. But most of all, he was a true servant of God. His life was devoted to preaching God’s word and telling everyone he came into contact with about the goodness of God and being saved.

He pastored several churches during his ministry. He also owned and operated Big Jim’s Floors in Blue Ridge.

He is preceded in death by father, Marvin L. Holsonback; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Raymond and Jereleen Payne.

He is survived by wife of 44 years, Betty Payne Holsonback; son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Melissa Holsonback, of McCaysville; daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Gary Weaver, of Blue Ridge; special family members, Shaun and Tara Simmons; sister, Linda Holsonback, of Epworth; brother, Roy Holsonback, of Epworth; and 10 beautiful grandchildren, Hannah, Elisabeth, Sarah, Luke, John, Benjamin, Stephen, Della, Shaun and Michael.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, from Maple Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Gerald Siniard and the Rev. Nathan Smith officiating.

Music was provided by the Rev. Kenny O’Neal.

Interment followed in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers were Mark Holsonback, Gary Weaver, Luke Holsonback, John Holsonback, Shaun Simmons, Waylon O’Neal, the Rev. Frank Ray and Rick Arp.

Honorary pallbearers were Benjamin Holsonback and Stephen Weaver.

Condolences can be made at www.akins

funeralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of arrangements.