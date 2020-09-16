Body

JC Sanford, 78, died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.

He was born July 2, 1942, to the late JB Sanford and Stella Sluder, in Ellijay.

He graduated from Gilmer High School, was a self-employed contractor and served as a former Gilmer County Commissioner. He had a strong faith in Jesus Christ and searched out God’s purpose in life. He believed in finding ways of helping others.

He is preceded in death by brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews and many friends and loved ones.

He is sruvived by wife of 59 years, Martha (Hood) Sanford; daughter and son-in-law, Gina and Eddie Woodard, of Ellijay; sons and daughters-in-law, Clinton and Donna Sanford and the Rev. Tommy and Valerie Sanford, all of Ellijay; grandchildren, Jessica and Todd Gearhart, Jonathan and Jessica Sanford, Sarah and Steven Morris, JB Sanford, Dustin and Chelci Holland and Morgan Holland; great-grandchildren, Hudson Gearhart, Carter Gearhart, Sydney Sanford, Thomas Sanford, Mallory Morris, Hunter Holland and Peyton Weaver; brother and sister-in-law, Hub and Evelyn Sanford, of Ellijay; special sister and brother-in-law, Sammie and the Rev. Mayfford McArthur, of Ellijay; special niece, Debbie Colburn, of East Ridge, Tenn.; special friend of 72 years, Ralph Dilbeck and many special friends and loved ones.

He and his family have been truly blessed.

Funeral services were held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Logan Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Pat Shelton, the Rev. Glen Arnold and the Rev. Brian Clayton officiating.

Interment was in the Ellijay City Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Todd Gearhart, Johnathan Sanford, Steven Morris, JB Sanford, Dustin Holland, Hudson Gearhart and Carter Gearhart.

Donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, in memory of JC Sanford.

Condolences can be made at www.loganfuneralhome.com.

Logan Funeral Home & Chapel was in charge of arrangements.