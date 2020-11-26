Gilmer Public Safety exceeds goal for Piedmont mammogram fundraiser

Gilmer County Fire Chief Daniel Kauffman presents a check from the public safety agency’s recent Fighting for a Cure fundraiser to Piedmont Mountainside Radiology Clinical Manager Jennifer Nestor, center, and Piedmont Mountainside Director of Imaging Services Brandi Baldwin, right. The funds will be used to provide reduced-cost mammograms for 13 local women.

By having an October T-shirt fundraiser, Gilmer County Public Safety was able to raise enough money to fund future reduced-cost mammograms for 13 local residents. The funds will be used to cover the…