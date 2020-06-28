Body

Walter David Johnson, aka Dave Johnson, 81, died Feb. 14, 2020, at Piedmont Mountainside Hospital in Jasper.

He was born Sept. 26, 1938, in Boston, Mass., to William Johnson and Emily Richardson Johnson.

He is survived by wife, Cindy Gail Johnson; sons, David Johnson, Erik (Kelly) Johnson and Kurt(Sheila) Johnson; brother, Richard Johnson; and six grandchildren.

He served in the military after graduating from Thayer Academy in 1956 and later graduated from the University of Vermont. He was widowed in 2016 after 54 years of marriage to Carol Moyer and remarried in 2019 to his surviving wife, Cindy.

He began a successful career with IBM and continued his career with Informatics, Mohawk, Heery Engineering and a few others.

He was a longtime active member of the Mountain Light Unitarian

Universalist Church, in Ellijay.

A private celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 11, 2020, with family and close friends.