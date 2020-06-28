Body

Mr. Tracy Posey, 51, of Ellijay, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

He was born Oct. 17, 1968, in Gilmer County to Debra Dupree Posey and the late Dewey Posey.

He was of the Baptist faith and worked for Shaw Industries for 30 years.

He is survived by mother, Debra Posey, of Ellijay; son, Joshua Posey, of Ellijay; brother, Neal Posey, of Ellijay; grandchildren, Elena Posey and Ariana Posey, of Ellijay

Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, from the Mountaintown Baptist Church Cemetery.

Music was by Richie Dupree.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.