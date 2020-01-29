Body

Mr. Royce Medlin, 72, of Ellijay, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.

He was born Jan. 14, 1948, in Gilmer County, to the late Bill and Inez Coram Medlin. He was a retired textile worker and a member of the Gospel Temple Baptist Church.

He is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Billy and Elena Medlin, of Ringgold; mother of the son, Jo Ann Medlin, of Ellijay; brother, Roger Medlin, of Chatsworth; sister, Bondell Greenway, of Dalton; grandchildren, Carolina Hernandez, Shelby and Thomas Patrick, Joanna Medlin; and great-grandchildren, Aiden and Ian Hernandez.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, from the chapel of Bernhardt Funeral Home with the Rev. William Cruse and the Rev. Donny Lee Cantrell officiating.

Music was by Danny McArthur and Joan Nelson.

Pallbearers were Jason Reed, Allen Eaton, David Jones, Travis Poole, Michael Reed and Mitchell Reed.

Interment was in the Salem Baptist Church Cemetery.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.