Pvt. Bryson Hunter Gage Bell, 19, of Douglasville, died Sunday, March 22, 2020. He was born Oct. 13, 2000, in Jacksonville, Fla., to Eric Keith Bell and Shelley Anne (Richmond). He was of the Baptist faith and served his country honorably as an active duty infantryman in the U.S. Army.

He is survived by his parents, Shelley and Tramaine Brown, of Douglasville, Eric K. Bell and William Lukenbill, of Odem, Texas; sister, Macy Bell, of Douglasville; brothers, Tramaine Brown Jr., of Douglasville, Armain Edwards, of Ft. Walton Beach, Fla., Bruce Bearden, of Lithia Springs; nephew, Mason Bell, of Douglasville; grandparents, Mary Anne Tatum, of Kennesaw, Karla Wells, of Odem, Texas, David Bell, of Sacramento, Calif., Ronald Holcomb, of Powder Springs, Brenda Pannell, of Washington, Pa., Ivy Barnes, Eugene Barnes, both of Norfolk,Va.; and loved by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Funeral services are postponed. Interment will be in the Pleasant Valley Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors by the U.S. Army.

