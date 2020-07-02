Body

Ms. Judith A. Adkins, 77, of Ellijay, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at home with her family.

She was born Nov. 28, 1942, in Jackson, Miss., to the late Samuel and Elizabeth Wood Chaffin.

She was a high school graduate, was manager of the Right Stuff/BP for 20-plus years and was of the Baptist faith. She loved to laugh, loved her family and most importantly she loved God.

She is preceded in death by son, Michael Adkins; and brothers, Cpl. Thomas Chaffin, USMC and Robert Chaffin.

She is survived by children and spouses, Robert and Brenda Tucker, Ralph Tucker, Sam and Vicky Tucker and Mendy and Tommy Padgett; sister and brother-in-law; Bonnie and Troy Getter; 13 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020, from the chapel of Bernhardt Funeral Home with the Rev. David Feathers officiating.

Pallbearers were Double D., Biggin, Sonny, Greg, Head and Lane.

Interment was in the Yukon Cemetery.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.