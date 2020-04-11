Body

Mrs. Sylvia Jean Posey, 76, of Chatsworth, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

She was born May 9, 1943, in Murray County to the late J.B. and Maggie West Shoemaker.

She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.

She is preceded in death by husband, Howard Posey; sons, Tony Posey and Randall Posey; and daughter, Michelle Posey.

She is survived by sons, Kenneth Posey and Billy Posey, both of Chatsworth, Jimmy Posey, of Plainville; daughter, Linda Posey, of Ellijay; brothers, Bobby Shoemaker, Johnny Shoemaker, Donald Shoemaker and Danny Shoemaker, all of Chatsworth; sisters, Carolyn Ridley and Brenda Dyer, both of Chatsworth; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 5, 2020, from the chapel of Bernhardt Funeral Home with the Rev. Lonnie Wright officiating.

Pallbearers were Trey Posey, Matthew Posey, Brandon Posey, Kenneth Posey, Jonathan Townsend and Austin Posey.

Interment was in the Mountaintown Baptist Church Cemetery.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.