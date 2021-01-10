Body

Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Plummer, 83, of Ellijay, died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.

She was born July 28, 1937, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to the late Everett and Rosa Lee Mahaffey Tudor.

She was a high school graduate and worked as an interior decorator.

She is survived by husband, Eddie Flanagan; sons, Darrell (Lisa) Plummer, of Douglasville, Tommy Plummer, of Dallas, Duane (Allison) Plummer, of Acworth; daughters, Sherry (Mike) Sumpter, of Dallas, Deana Thomas, of Acworth; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Wade Tudor, of London, Ky., Paul Tudor, of Whiteville, Tenn.; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, from the chapel of Bernhardt Funeral Home with Minister Terry Stewart officiating.

Interment was in the Tickanetley Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.