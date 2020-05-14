Jim Parmer seeks re-election to school board

Body

First, let me thank all of the community of Gilmer County for your support over the last eight years as a school board member and for your continued support for re-election.

I came to Gilmer County in 1999 as the principal of Oakland Elementary School where I served as principal for 10 years before retiring in 2009. At that time I had 37 years in education, over 29 of those years as a school administrator.

I continue to do what I love by subbing in Fannin County Schools and working at Mountain Education Charter High School, as well as serving on the Gilmer Board of Education.

I currently have 47-plus years in education. In those 29 years as an administrator, I was fortunate to have been a school administrator from pre-K through 12th grade and the central office. I fully understand the make up and responsibilities of teachers, administrators, staffs, parents, budgets and the community.

Not only have I been involved in educating in school systems, I spent over 24 years in the United States Army and Reserve. I retired as command sergeant major. I am a Vietnam veteran and during those two years, I was an English language instructor. I am also a veteran of Operation Dessert Storm and Iraqi Freedom 1 and 2.

Since being on the BOE, we have stabilized our system by hiring Dr. Shanna Downs. She is a compassionate and vision-seeking superintendent. She brings stability to the Gilmer County Charter School System. She is actively involved in our community.

I would love the opportunity to continue to serve Gilmer County as a school board member and to be a part of continued stability and growth in this administration.

The election is now scheduled for June 9, 2020. Thank you in advance for your support and for all you do for Gilmer’s students, staff and the community.

I care about each student, staff and the community member. God continue to bless all of you!