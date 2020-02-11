Body

Mrs. Linda Rice Weaver, 69, of Ellijay, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

She was born June 19, 1950, in Cherokee County, to the late Lloyd and Lucille Wright Rice. She was a 1969 graduate of Gilmer High School, and worked as a bookkeeper for Covenant Community Church.

She is preceded in death by siblings, Kathleen Cruse and Joan Davenport.

She is survived by husband, Ricky Weaver; daughter and son-in-law, Cara and Dr. John Hasper, of Hiawassee; brother, Larry Rice, of Ellijay; sisters, Brenda Newton, Barbara Long, both of Ellijay, Vivian Callihan, of Jasper; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, from the chapel of Bernhardt Funeral Home with the Rev. Steve Fields, the Rev. Emuel Sanford and Brother Greg Sandway officiating.

Music will be by Eric Colson and Joel Smith.

Pallbearers will be Kim Rice, Greg Sandway, Ronald Cruse, Thomas Woody, Sonny Metcalf and Tyler Woody.

Interment will be in the Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery.

Condolences can be made at bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.