Mrs. Laura M. (Waddell) Pettit, 95, of Ellijay, died Saturday, June 27, 2020.

She was born Jan. 11, 1925, in Gilmer County to the late Jonathan Clay and Annie Pearl (Morris) Waddell.

She worked at Bell Aircraft Corporation during World War II, was a retired beautician and a member of the Ellijay Church of Christ.

She was a graduate of Ellijay High School, class of 1943, and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She is preceded in death by husband, Morris Pettit; daughter, Sheila Christine Pettit Hicks; sisters, Marjorie Waddell Parks, Mary Christine Waddell Goldstein and Barbara J. Waddell Lassetter; brothers, Farish A. Waddell, John T. Waddell, Harold E. Waddell and Kimsey L. Waddell.

She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Joseph M. Pettit and Anne, of North Carolina, John C. Sr. and Margaret L. Pettit and Mark A. and Laurie K. Pettit, all of Ellijay; son-in-law, John Mark Hicks, of Nashville, Tenn.; son-in-law and spouse, John Mark Hicks and Jennifer, of Nashville, Tenn.; granddaughters and spouses, Chrissy Jo (Pettit), of Winston Salem, N.C.; Mary Angela Pettit and Mark Casstevens, of Yadkinville, N.C., Anna Lyn Pettit and Kenyon Fletcher, of Alpharetta, Johnna Charicia Pettit, of Winston Salem, N.C. and Chrissy Jo (Pettit) of North Carolina; grandsons and spouses, John C. Pettit Jr., of Ellijay, William M. Pettit (Jamiliah), of Canton, W. Rushton Pettit, of Ellijay, Winston S. Pettit (Courtney), of Canton, and Wilson L. Pettit Augusta; great-grandsons, Ryan Ashton Fletcher and Kylyn B. Fletcher, both of Alpharetta; sister, Vera Mae Waddell Padgett; brother and sister-in-law, Roy L. and June Waddell, of Ellijay; sisters-in-law, Betty Waddell, Fran Waddell and Barbara Waddell, all of Ellijay; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, from the Ellijay Church of Christ with Dr. John Mark Hicks and Minister Jeremy Green officiating.

Music was by the congregation, led by Jeremy Green.

Pallbearers were John C. Pettit Jr., William M. Pettit, W. Rushton Pettit, Winston S. Pettit, Wilson L. Pettit, Mark Casstevens, Kenyan Fletcher and Taylor Hughes.

Honorary pallbearers were Roy Walker, George Hall, Alan Hall, Ken White and Quinton Holloway.

Interment was in the Oak Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Donations can be made to Georgia AGAPE at www.GeorgiaAgape.org/donate.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.