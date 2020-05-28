Body

Mrs. Frances Edna Gilliam, 94, of Chatsworth, died May 19, 2020.

She was born March 4, 1926, in Dekalb County, to William and Lessie Waldrup Blankenship.

She was a retired waitress and member of Mountaintown Baptist Church.

She is survived by daughter-in-law and caregiver, Jo Ann Brown; granddaughters, Tammy Hensley, of Lafayette, Susan McClure, of Chatsworth, Robin Reece, of Ellijay, and Misty Hosier, of Ringgold; seven great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, in the Yukon Cemetery with Sister Trinia Coulter officiating.

Pallbearers were Danny Cantrell, Josh Posey, Ben Reece, Eli Gibson, Jaxson Ard, Justin Ard and Kevin Hosier.

Donations can be made to Egleston Children’s Hospital, in memory Mrs. Gilliam.

Condolences can be made www.bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.