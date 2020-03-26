Body

Mrs. Dorothy M. Henderson, 89, of Ellijay, died Sunday, March 22, 2020.

She was born May 20, 1930, in Gilmer County, to the late Homer and Gladys Lowery Parker. She was retired from H.D. Lee and was a member of Talking Rock Baptist Church. She was married to the late Will Henderson.

She is survived by sons, Bobby Quinton and Gary Quinton, both of Jasper; brother, Jerry Parker, of Jasper; sisters, Helen Thomason and Nancy Barnes, both of Ball Ground; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020, from the chapel of Bernhardt Funeral Home with the Rev. Larry Reece officiating.

Music will be by Dwight Sanford.

Interment will be in the Talking Rock Baptist Church Cemetery.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.