Mrs. Alma May Mulkey Luttrell, 94, of Ellijay, died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.

She was born Feb. 16, 1925, in Gilmer County, to the late Samuel and Sarah Wishon May. She worked for many years as co-owner/accountant for B&R Builders, and was a member of the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, where she served as a Sunday school teacher for 53 years.

She is preceded in death by husbands, Buford Mulkey and J.T. Luttrell; son, Charles Mulkey; granddaughter, Lisa Batten; son-in-law, Dave Dagraedt; and daughter-in-law, Shelba Mulkey.

She is survived by daughter, Wanda Dagraedt, of Ellijay; son, Ruel Mulkey, of Ellijay; daughter-in-law, Carol Mulkey, of Ellijay; stepchildren, Aaron and Thelma Luttrell, Dorothy and Jim Powell; brother and sister-in-law, Newell and Alice May, of Ellijay; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, from Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Rubin Smith and the Rev. Dan Rosser officiating.

Music was by the Pleasant Grove Quartet and Karen Buchanan.

Pallbearers were Ryan Garrett, Jason Martin, Matthew Mulkey, Derek Mulkey, Jonathan Batten, Rodney Key, Sam Nicholson, Bricen Mulkey and Lee Pierce.

Interment was in the church cemetery.

Donations can be made to the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 115 Pleasant Grove Road, Ellijay, GA 30540, in memory of Mrs. Luttrell.

