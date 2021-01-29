Body

Mildred Irene Spivey Corbin, 78, died Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.

She was born April 14, 1942, in Ellijay, to the late Ennus Fuller and Hattie Pearl Wood Spivey. She was a member of Tails Creek Baptist Church for 54 years and was a sanitation engineer for the Gilmer County School system.

She is preceded in death by sister, Audrey Spivey Scott; brother, Weyman Spivey; and son-in-law, Bobby Ash.

She is survived by husband of 59 years, Herman Luther Corbin; daughters and son-in-law, Carla Corbin Ash, Dana and Larry Farist, of Ellijay; grandchildren, Susannah Ash and Audra Faith Farist; great-grandson, Nathaniel Bobby Lee Ash; brother-in-law, Floyd Scott, of Nelson; sister-in-law, Gladys Spivey, of Ellijay; sisters, Debra and Dr. Rob Carlisle, of Granite Bay, Calif., Donna and Bill Griffin, of Temecula, Calif.; brothers, Gary and Barbara Spivey, William and Kathy Spivey, David and Gail Spivey, all of Ellijay; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at Tails Creek Baptist Church with Brother Tim Pinson, the Rev. Brondy Davis and the Rev. Eddie Kerr officiating.

Music was by Vickie Kerr and family.

Pallbearers were Shane Cromie, Larry Farist, Nathaniel Ash, Stefan Payne, Herbert Wright and Tim Pinson.

Honorary pallbearers were Floyd Scott, Gary Spivey, William Spivey, David Spivey, Rob Carlisle and Bill Griffin.

Interment was in the Tails Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Donations can be made to Tails Creek Baptist Church, C/O Tracy Abercrombie, 40 Fox Trail Court, Talking Rock, GA 30175, in memory of Mildred Corbin.

Condolences can be made at www.loganfuneralhome.com.

Logan Funeral Home & Chapel was in charge of arrangements.