Lois Guess Pell, 91, of Ellijay, died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.

She was born June 30, 1929, in Chatsworth, to the late John Simon and Willie Mae Lenning Guess. She worked in the dye department for NewMark Rugs in Dalton before retirement. She was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by sisters, Betty Guess Dean and Edna Guess Nix; brothers, John L. Guess and Ottrell Guess.

She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Jackie Brown, of Jasper; son and daughter-in-law, Thomas “Marty” and Jeanelle Hibberts, of Ellijay; grandchildren, Jennifer Hibberts Harper, Heather Hibberts, Tommy Hibberts, Shane Duncan; five great- grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Jean Guess Usher, of Dalton, Mozell Guess Little, of Chatsworth, Violet Guess Wilson, of Marietta; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at the Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery in Oakman, with the Rev. Bryan Winkler officiating.

Condolences can be made at at wwwloganfuneralhome.com.

Logan Funeral Home & Chapel was in charge of arrangements.