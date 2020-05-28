Body

Mr. Jason E. Back, 43, of Ellijay, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

He was born Feb. 1, 1977, in Enid, Okla. He was employed by Teague Electric as an electrician.

He is preceded in death by father, Kenneth Edward Back and wife, Dawn McHale Back.

He is survived by daughter, Traci Back, of Ellijay; mother, Melinda Attaway, of Canton; sisters and brother-in-law, Lisa and Kris Rae, Katie Dillard, all of Canton; niece, Baylee Rae; nephews, Colton Dillard and Brock Minick; and girlfriend, Crystal Shubin.

Graveside services were held at 3 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, from Sunrise Memorial Park in Jasper with Pastor AC officiating.

Donations can be made to the Jason Back Memorial Fund at United Community Bank, in memory of Mr. Back.

Condolences can be made www.bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.