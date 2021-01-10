Body

Delores Ann Chandler, 82, of Viera, Fla., and Ellijay, passed away Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at home in the Indian River Colony Club after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

She was born June 24, 1938, in Stella, Mo., to Cleo and the late Rex Bryan. She graduated from Carthage Missouri High School in 1956, attended Texas State College for Women and the University of Arkansas until leaving to marry her high school sweetheart, Edward V. Chandler in 1958.

The wife of an Army officer, she traveled extensively throughout the United States with side trips to Europe, Panama and Hawaii, experiencing both the difficulties of frequent separations and the pleasure of seeing new places and making many friends. Throughout her life, she loved working as an artist working in oil, watercolor and sculpture with a later love of floral arrangements; creating many award-winning arrangements.

An Army transfer brought the family to MacDill AFB in Florida in 1986, to Orlando in 1996, then in 2000 to Cocoa Beach, when Science Applications International Corporation (SAJ.C) employed her husband, now retired from the Army. The final move was to the Indian River Colony Club in Viera, Fla., and the Coosawattee River Resort, Ellijay, in the mountains of north Georgia. She was the glue that bound the family together through more than six decades, from the 1950s through and beyond the turn of the century. She was a beautiful and spirited partner and charmed all who met her. She is loved and will be more than missed by all who knew her and will live on in the hearts of her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by daughter, Melissa Chandler. She is survived by husband of 62 years, Col. (R) Edward V. Chandler; daughter, Victoria B. Chandler, of Ellijay; daughter, Madeline A. Chandler, of Chattanooga, Tenn.; mother, Cleo Bryan, of Stone Mountain; sister, Barbara Conard and brother-in-law, Jim, of Stone Mountain; brother and sister-in-law, Ernest and Sandy Chandler, of Viera, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews. A private memorial service was held Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at the Church of the Holy Apostles, Satellite Beach, Fla., with cremation and interment in Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, to be determined.