Body

Mr. David McKenneth Pittman, 54, of Ellijay, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Parkside Ellijay Skilled Nursing Care.

A private graveside service will be held at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

A full obituary can be viewed at www.loganfuneralhome.com. No visitation will be held at the funeral home.

Logan Funeral Home and Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.