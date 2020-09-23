Body

Mr. Casey Garcia, 32, died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.

He was born Oct. 31, 1987, to Eliseo E. Garcia and Margaret E. O’Connell, in Vero Beach, Fla.

He was a graduate of Vero Beach High School, class of 2006 and attended Indian River Community College. He was employed at Bank OZK in Ellijay. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by mother, Margaret E. Garcia, of Ellijay and father, Eliseo E. Garcia, of Boynton Beach, Fla.; brothers, Alex Garcia, of Vero Beach, Fla., Adam Garcia and Brent Garcia, both of Boynton Beach, Fla.; and sister, Emily Garcia, of Boynton Beach, Fla.

Memorial services were held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in the Logan Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Butch Jones officiating.

Donations can be made to Turtles Loggerhead Marine Life Center, 14200 U.S. Hwy. 1, Juno Beach, FL 33408.

Condolences can be made at www.loganfuneralhome.com.

Logan Funeral Home and Chapel was in charge of arrangements.