Mr. Carew Messer, 81, of Ellijay, died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.

He was born Sept. 30, 1938, in Hindman, Ky., to the late Alfred and Nannie Holland Messer. He worked in construction.

He is preceded in death by longtime companion, Pauline Tracy; and a host of other family members.

He is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Louise and Larry Vanover, of Ellijay; special niece, Karen Sizemore, of Kentucky; grandchildren, Kelsey (Nathaniel) Williams, Blake Roberts, Natasha (Brandon) Quinones, Derek (Shyan),Vanover, Dustin (Shyanne) Vanover, Dawson Vanover; great-grandchildren, Makayla Holland, Calvin Quinones, Magnolia Vanover; brothers, Willie, Adam, Benton and John Messer, all of Kentucky; sisters, Rachel Cornett, Callie Collins, both of Kentucky.

Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in the Tracy-Messer Cemetery in Viper, Ky.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.