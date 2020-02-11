Body

Mr. Billy C. Helton, 83, of Cherry Log, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.

He was born Feb. 2, 1937, in Gilmer County, to the late Jess and Jessie Whitener Helton. He was a veteran, serving with the U.S. Air Force and of the Baptist faith. He worked with the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office for a number of years.

He is preceded in death by wife, Barbara Stacy Helton; son, Joel Helton; siblings, Clarence Helton, L.D. Helton and Frank Helton, Agnes Garland and Ruth Painter.

He is survived by son, Ronnie Helton, of Cherry Log; daughter, Phyllis Mayfield, of Blue Ridge; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, from the chapel of Bernhardt Funeral Home with the Rev. Joey Patterson and the Rev. Kenny Hagin officiating.

Pallbearers were members of the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office.

Interment was in the Underwood Cemetery with graveside honors by the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardfh.com. Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.