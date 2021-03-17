Youth Art Month exhibit features work of local students, teachers, faculty

Above, a pirate ship made by Gilmer High School students Nick Kent and Cainan Davis is a unique entry in the Youth Art Month exhibit currently on display at the Gilmer Arts Gallery. Below, a quilt made by Ellijay Elementary School nurse Teresa Weeks is among the exhibit pieces made by local teachers and faculty on display in the gallery’s front area.

Artwork created by local school students, as well as some of their teachers, is brightening the Gilmer Arts Gallery in a Youth Art Month exhibit that will be up through the end of March. “We are so…