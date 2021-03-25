Search dogs, handlers complete national certification course

Gilmer Fire and Rescue employees Mikey Bramlett, left, with search dog, Duke, and Mike Dempsey, right, with search dog, Axel, are pictured with trail layer Nicole Linton and instructor Shayne Schettler, of Georgia K9 National Training Center.

Four recent graduates of a national certification course for search dogs and handlers comprise a team that can be used in a variety of search and rescue situations. Two German shepherds, Axel and…