Presenting Home, Garden & Garage

Spring is in the air and we are proud to present our 5th annual Home, Garden & Garage magazine!

All of us have been through a long winter this season and a very tough year last year.

Our hope is this spring will represent a renewal — not just as a season, but for our lives. It is time to spring clean and get ready to plant and grow. With this in mind we have prepared a Home, Garden & Garage chock-full of ideas for your dwelling, inside and out. Activities and ideas to renew your space and keep you active as we move into a new season in the new year.

We start off with a local gardening legend and a great storyteller, Walden Martin.

Following this we have some tips for how to garden on a budget and start small with your own patch.

We will tell you about the Sullivan family who checks their plate to see how much of it comes from their own homestead.

Ever wonder about water ‘witching’? Take a gander at our story and find out what it was all about.

Throughout the magazine we will provide you with cleaning tips, how to make your own supplies, ways to beautify your home and information from local organizations about keeping your home and county beautiful.

Don’t have a place to garden outside? We have a story about a soda bottle terrarium you can set up and grow inside. It won’t take up much room.

Hungry for something a little different, let us tell you about edible flowers you can plant and eat, all on your own.

Our Master Gardeners chime in about the programs and projects they are planning for the people of Gilmer County.

Below our index, we provide you with a list of our sponsors and where their ads can be located. We would encourage you to join us in thanking them for their support and help in providing these ideas to you.

Putting together this magazine is a labor of love. We hope this comes through in our stories. It is also nice when we hear from you about the ideas you used and how they worked out.

Thank you for reading and thank you for being part of the Times-Courier and Gilmer County family.

Welcome to spring.

Click here to see the magazine.