Operation leads to gang and drug arrests

Following a nine-month investigation, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad and Homeland Security Investigations served 47 arrest warrants for charges including gang and drug related activity. Some are still outstanding.

Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office was listed as a contributing agency in a release.

Agents seized 136 kilograms of methamphetamine valued at $1.76 million and approximately $100,000, during the investigation.

Beginning in September 2019 the agencies began looking into a methamphetamine supply chain involving Cherokee County. The investigation pointed to members of the Ghostface Gangsters, a release said.

The operation was dubbed “Operation The Real McCoy.” After an initial investigation, the agencies focused on Brannon McCoy, 26, Michael Hazelwood, 45, and Tricia Setser, 38, who the release said are traffickers of methamphetamine operating in Sumter, Effingham, Fulton, Clayton, DeKalb, Cobb, Cherokee, Gilmer, and Pickens counties. According to the release, the distribution network included the Gangster Disciples and the Sureños, as well as the Ghostface Gangsters.

A total of 34 people (see breakout) were charged with Violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act in Pickens County as part of “Operation The Real McCoy.”

“McCoy acted as a broker from within the State Prison Camp in Sumter County, Georgia, for the distribution of methamphetamine from members of Drug Trafficking Organizations in Mexico to the streets of North Georgia, Tennessee, and West Virginia,” according to the release.

All 34 were alleged to have conspired with one or more persons to participate, directly and indirectly, in an enterprise through a pattern of racketeering activity, and did commit at least one overt act and conspired to commit a felony with McCoy.

The following individuals were arrested on June 24:

Erik Noe Fuentes Escobar, 26, charged in Barrow County, GA with conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Kevin Vega-Santana, 18, charged with trafficking methamphetamine in Fulton County.

Artemio Maldonado Santana, 28, charged with trafficking methamphetamine in Fulton County.

Elvis Maldonado-Santana, 21, charged with trafficking methamphetamine in Fulton County.

Buford Smith, 68, charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute in Pickens County.

Leah Thompson, 31, charged with possession of methamphetamine in Pickens County.

Joseph Arp, 50, charged with possession of methamphetamine in Pickens County.

Wendy Kirby, 44, charged with obstruction in Pickens County.

Tracy Kirby, 42, charged with obstruction in Pickens County.

William Ryder, 45 charged with obstruction in Pickens County.

Ashley Foster, 31, charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule IV substance in Pickens County.

Christopher Mountain 47, charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule IV substance in Pickens County.

Marjorie Brown, 61, charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute in Pickens County.

The following were charged with Violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act in Pickens County as part of “Operation The Real McCoy”:

﹣ Tanner Burnell, 31, currently in custody at the Pickens County Jail

﹣ Donnie Chastain, 47, currently in custody at the Pickens County Jail

﹣ Cindy McCoy-Wilson, 49, currently in custody at the Pickens County Jail

﹣ Christopher Morris, 34, currently in custody at the Pickens County Jail

﹣ Allyson Moyer, 41, currently in custody at the Pickens County Jail

﹣ Jesse Rodriguez, 22, currently in custody at the Pickens County Jail

﹣ David Skinner, 46, currently in custody at the Pickens County Jail

﹣ Amanda Vliek, 37, currently in custody at the Pickens County Jail

﹣ Brandon Sanchez Laney, 32, also charged with Violation of Georgia Street Gang and Terrorism Act, currently in custody at the Cherokee County Jail

﹣ Tyler Morris, 28, currently in custody at the Cherokee County Jail

﹣ Carl Welchel, 49, currently in custody at the Cherokee County Jail

﹣ Tricia Setser, 38, currently in custody at the Cherokee County Jail

﹣ Casey Plumb, 31, currently in custody at the Cherokee County Jail

﹣ Michael Hazelwood, 45, currently in custody at Cherokee County Jail

﹣ Josh Phillips, 23, currently in custody at the Gwinnett County Jail

﹣ Josh David Collins, 37, currently in custody of GDC

﹣ William Jamie Fields, 27, currently in custody of GDC

﹣ Brannon Chase McCoy, 26, currently in custody of GDC

﹣ Terrell Jamar Owens, 38, currently in custody of GDC

﹣ Bryan Thomas Pitt, 36, currently in custody of GDC

﹣ Kevin Rodriguez, 24, currently in custody of GDC

﹣ Joseph Seaborn III, 47, currently in custody of GDC

﹣ Dewane Cook, 46, currently in custody in Monroe County, TN

﹣ Orvelin Garcia Penaloza, 25, currently a fugitive from justice

﹣ Evan Dannny Taylor Yancey, currently a fugitive from justice

﹣ Dillon Thompson, 40, currently a fugitive from justice

﹣ Savannah Newton, 22, currently a fugitive from justice

﹣ Tracey Shirley, 47, currently a fugitive from justice

﹣ Brittany Owen, 41, also charged with Violation of Georgia Street Gang and Terrorism Act, currently a fugitive from justice

﹣ Dennis Debord, 39, currently a fugitive from justice

﹣ Jessica Darby, 33, currently a fugitive from justice

﹣ Derick Barker, 35, currently a fugitive from justice

﹣ Justin Barker, 31, currently a fugitive from justice

﹣ Mindy Skelton, 38, currently a fugitive from justice