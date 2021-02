Subhead Class 3A duals champion used ineligible wrestler

From left, Gilmer High head coach Josh Ghobadpoor and assistant Brent Berry react to a one of the Bobcats’ victories during the Class 3A state duals tournament.

Gilmer High was defeated by North Hall in the state duals wrestling finals Jan. 30, and the Trojans used an ineligible wrestler. The wrestler in question was later disqualified in the middle of the…