Milk donations appreciated

The Gilmer Community Food Pantry thanked everyone who recently donated shelf-stable milk boxes for use in its Sack Pack program by presenting a rotating volunteer trophy to the citizens of Gilmer County. “We exceeded our goal and have replenished our shelves,” said Allen Triebel, the food pantry’s director. The Sack Pack program provides take-home meals every Friday for 375 local school children. Since last year, the food pantry has been limited in its efforts to buy in bulk from its two main sources, making some items, like the shelf-stable milk boxes, hard to come by. This is the first time the Barbara Fail Volunteer Trophy has been awarded to anyone outside the food pantry’s regular staff.