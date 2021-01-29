Gilmer High locked down briefly

Body

Gilmer High School and Mountainview Elementary were locked down for an hour on Wednesday morning, Jan. 27.

According to an email from Gilmer High Principal Carla Foley the lockdown began at 7:54 a.m. when a student reported seeing a gun and ammunition in another students’ bookbag.

“GCSO and school officials began investigating, questioning witnesses, and viewing both classroom and hallway cameras,” the email said. “Thorough searches of involved students, their belongings, and facilities yielded no weapon.”

The lockdown was cleared and ended at 8:51 a.m.