Cartecay Thrift Store has reopened after being closed for more than three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Proceeds from store purchases benefit several local community nonprofits and outreach organizations.

Volunteers from Cartecay United Methodist Church (CUMC) who run a downtown Ellijay thrift store want the public to know that the store has reopened with several new safety precautions in place. “We…