GHS tennis serves loss to Pickens

Pictured are Gilmer High’s No. 1 singles Lady Cat Hope Colwell (above) and Bobcat Brett Becker (below) last week. Both won their matches versus Pickens Tuesday before earning victories over their West Hall opponents Friday.

The Gilmer High Bobcats and Lady Cats rolled to rivalry and region tennis victories last week. GHS traveled to Pickens Tuesday and the Bobcats earned a 5-0 win while the Lady Cats came out on top, 4…