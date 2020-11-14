Friday GHS Bobcat game canceled

Body

Gilmer High's football game Friday vs. White County has been canceled.

Multiple GHS players were possibly exposed to COVID-19, according to athletic director Matt Johnson. There are no plans to reschedule. At this time, Gilmer will still take the field Nov. 20 to end its season against Union County.

The official statement from the school is as follows:

Due to contact tracing confirming the exposure of several football players to someone who is positive, the Gilmer game vs White County is cancelled. I have contacted the officials, head coach and Athletic Director of White County, and all other necessary entities. We were notified on Sunday, November 8 of a positive GHS student and I began the contact tracing process, which included exposure dates of Monday, November 2 and Wednesday, November 4. With those being the exposure dates, return for our players will be November 17 for some and November 19 for others. We did play at West Hall on November 6, but there would be no direct exposure as no football players are positive, and none have shown any symptoms.