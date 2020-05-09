Governor clears way for testing for all

Body

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced anyone in the state can be tested for COVID-19 (coronavirus) at a press conference on Thursday.

Previously, tests were limited to the general public would had symptoms of the virus or were health care workers or law enforcement officials.

Information about the new testing requirements were listed on the North Georgia Health District website at https://www.nghd.org/pr/34-/1173-dph-expanded-testing-for-covid-19-in-georgia.html

Testing is free, but people must register by calling 1-888-881-1474.

Priority will still be given to people with symptoms or anyone who belongs to a select group which includes healthcare workers, first responders, law enforcement officials, those who live or work in a long-term care facility or someone who works in a critical infrastructure job, which include grocery stores, truckers or utility workers.

See more in next week’s Times-Courier.