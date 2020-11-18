William J. ‘Billy’ Hall Jr.

Mr. William J. “Billy” Hall Jr., 71, of Ellijay, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital.

He is survived by wife, Sheliah Hall, of Ellijay; sons, Chris Hall, Patrick Hall and Jordan Hall, all of Gainesville; daughter and son-in-law, Sherry and Christian Kruse, of Chatsworth; stepsons, Jerry Low, of Tate and Joshua Low, of Ellijay; brother, Danny Hall, of Ellijay; grandchildren, John Kruse and Elijah Kruse; and step-grandchildren, Kaden Glover and Kaleb Low.

A memorial service was held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at the chapel of Cagle Funeral Home.

Cagle Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.