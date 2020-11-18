Body

Mr. William J. “Billy” Hall Jr., 71, of Ellijay, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital.

He is survived by wife, Sheliah Hall, of Ellijay; sons, Chris Hall, Patrick Hall and Jordan Hall, all of Gainesville; daughter and son-in-law, Sherry and Christian Kruse, of Chatsworth; stepsons, Jerry Low, of Tate and Joshua Low, of Ellijay; brother, Danny Hall, of Ellijay; grandchildren, John Kruse and Elijah Kruse; and step-grandchildren, Kaden Glover and Kaleb Low.

A memorial service was held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at the chapel of Cagle Funeral Home.

Cagle Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.