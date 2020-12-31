Body

Mr. William “Billy B.” Hayes, 90, of Ellijay, a native of Trion, died Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Piedmont Hospital in Ellijay.

He was born April 2, 1930, in the Ridgeway Community, to the late James Elbert and Lottie Christol Hayes.

He was Baptist by faith. Prior to his retirement, was employed with the North Georgia R.E.S.A. as a school psychometrist. He was a veteran of the United States Army and had previously worked with the U.S. Internal Revenue Service.

He was an avid golf fan and a member of the Trion Golf Club. He had played at Augusta National on numerous occasions as well. He was educated in Trion City schools, but attended the Notre Dame Prep School during his senior year.

Prior to his military service, he attended West Georgia College. He earned his master’s degree in psychology from Auburn University.

He is preceded in death by sister and brother-in-law, Beta and J.W. Greenwood; brothers, James Alec (Virginia) Hayes, Daniel Lee Hayes, and Gerald Hayes; and a son-in-law, Joe James.

He is survived by wife, Joyce Dillard Hayes; children, Benny Hayes (Adina Walker), Beth (Pete) Dolan, David (Judy) Hayes, Susan Hayes James, and Robert Hayes; grandchildren, Joseph James and Peyton Hayes; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held privately with interment in West Hill Cemetery.

Condolences can be made at www.masonfuneralhome.com.

Mason Funeral Home, Summerville, is in charge of arrangements.