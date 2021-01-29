Body

Mr. Wilburn Champion, 82, of Talking Rock, died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020.

He was born May 4, 1938, in Gilmer County, to the late John Henry and Annie Mae Watkins Henry. He worked as a logger for Bent Tree Road Department and was a member of Ludville Church of Jesus Christ.

He is survived by sons, Gerald Champion, of Ellijay, Roger Champion, of Talking Rock, Allen Champion, of Ellijay, Don Champion, of Alabama; daughter, Sandra Mullins, of Ellijay; 15 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, from the chapel of Bernhardt Funeral Home.

Interment was in the Yukon Cemetery.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com. Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.