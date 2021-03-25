Body

Mr. Tracy Stephens, 55, of Ellijay, died Saturday, March 20, 2021.

He was born March 7, 1966, in Gilmer County, to Ernest and Helen Pritchett Stephens.

He was a high school graduate, class of 1984, was a carpenter and was employed by Stover Building. He loved the outdoors, especially bass fishing and was a member of Ellijay Church of Christ.

He is preceded in death by wife, Krystal Stephens; father, Ernest Stephens; and brother-in-law, Dale Hunter.

He is survived by mother, Helen Stephens, of Ellijay; brothers, Mark Stephens and Richard (Angie) Stephens, both of Ellijay; sister, Angie Hunter, of Ellijay; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 22, 2021, from the chapel of Bernhardt Funeral Home with minister Butch Jones officiating.

Interment was in Yukon Cemetery.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.