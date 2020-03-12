Body

Mr. Thomas Michael Gilbert, 68, of Ellijay, died Sunday, March 1, 2020.

He was born April 13, 1951, in Toledo, Ohio, to the late Thomas Ray and Carol Barber Gilbert. He was a diesel mechanic working for Yellow Freight and a veteran serving in the U.S. Navy. He was a member of the House of Deliverance in Ranger.

He loved car racing, hunting, pool, darts, fishing and horseshoe.

He is survived by wife, Stephanie Gilbert; mother-in-law, Ena Peverley, of Woodstock; brother-in-law, Michael Peverley, of Woodstock; brother, Jim Gilbert, of Stockbridge; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sandy and Mark Draper, of Florida, Joyce and Bob Wilkinson, of Toledo, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from the chapel of Bernhardt Funeral Home with Brother Donny Patterson officiating.

Interment was at 1 p.m. in the Georgia National Cemetery with military rites by the U.S. Navy.

Pallbearers were Nicholas Scott, Edwin Scott, Dakota Daves and Muncio Cheverez.

Donations can be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Disabled American Veterans, in memory of Mr. Gilbert.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.