Thomas M. Smith III, LTC (ret.), 74, of Ellijay, died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.

He was born in DeKalb County June 3, 1946, to the late Tom and Margaret Murrah Smith.

He is preceded in death by brother, Wyche Smith; and sister, Annette Smith.

A native of Atlanta, he was a graduate of Sandy Springs High School, the University of Georgia and Georgia State University.

Upon graduation from UGA, he was commissioned as a 1st Lt. in the U.S. Army. He served his country in the Vietnam War as an infantry platoon leader in the American Division, where he was awarded the Combat Infantryman Badge (CIB). He was an Army Ranger.

He had a great knowledge and appreciation for history, which he was able to share with students at North Springs High School, Babb Junior High, Riverdale High School and Lovejoy High School. World history was his favorite subject to teach.

In Ellijay, he was a member of First Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday school, a member of the Lions Club and a devoted fan and supporter of the Gilmer Bobcat wrestling team.

He is survived by wife, Cynthia Strickland Smith; sons, Thomas Smith and Andrew Smith; nephews, Matthew and Daniel Smith; and several cousins.

A service will be held at a later date in 2021.

Bernhardt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.