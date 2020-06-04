Body

Mr. Thomas Eugene Wigley, 85, of Ellijay, died Saturday, May 30, 2020.

He was born Sept. 4, 1934, in Villa Rica. He worked as a plant engineer for the Clorox Company and was a member of the Cornerstone Baptist Church. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.

He is preceded in death by sister, Ann Richards.

He is survived by wife, Betty Moore Wigley; sons, Michael Wigley, of McDonough, Allen Wigley, of Peachtree City, Jeff Turpin, of Watkinsville, Michael Turpin, of Deland, Fla.; grandchildren, Brandon Wigley, Peggy Erin Hancock, Alex Turpin, Ansley Wigley and Ashley Wigley; great-grandchild, Everett Hancock; brothers, Jackie Wigley, of Powder Springs, Donald Wigley, of Jacksonville, Fla. and David Wigley, of Canton; sisters, Myra Scott, of Powder Springs, Dilene Thompson, of Perry, Martha Coker, of Dallas; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in the Yukon Cemetery with Brother Nick Krauss and Brother Ray Scott officiating.

Music was by Jeanetta Kelly.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.