Mr. Thomas Elvin Williams Sr., 73, of Dalton, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

He was born March 21, 1947, in Birmingham, Ala., to the late James Henry Williams and Ruthie Mae McCarley. He was a retired truck driver for Shaw Industries, a veteran serving with the U.S. Army and a member of Tickanetley Primitive Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by brothers, Bob Williams, Hubert Williams and Donald Williams.

He is survived by wife, Joyce Weaver Williams; sons and daughters-in-law, Tommy and Candy Williams, Joe and Kristy Williams, all of Chatsworth; brothers and sisters-in-law, Vernon and Martha Williams, of Tunnel Hill, Henry and Kristi Williams, of Thomasville; sister and brother-in-law, Betty Trammel, of Dalton, Sharon and Jay Hornsby, of Delaware; grandchildren, Meagan Williams, Trey Williams, Reese Williams and Jackson Williams; and great grandchild, Cayden Williams.

Graveside services were held at noon Saturday, June 20, 2020, from the Tickanetley Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Elder Kelly Smith, Elder Kyle Green and Brian Smith officiating.

Music was led by Elder David Smith.

Military rites were conducted by the Dalton Post of the American Legion.

Pallbearers were Doug Hyatt, Trey Williams, Michael Hyatt, Shawn Weaver and Hollis Weaver.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.