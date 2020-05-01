Body

Mr. Terrence “Terry” Eugene Stanley, 67, of Ellijay, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

He was born Feb. 27, 1953, in Chattanooga, Tenn., to Harris Eugene Stanley and Faye Harper Stanley.

He was a big rig operator for many years and enjoyed spending time with his granddaughters riding four wheelers, and playing with his dog.

He is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Tiffany and Darren Barnes, Ashley and Brad Whitaker and Brittany Stanley, all of Ellijay; brother, Timmy Stanley; sisters and brothers-in-law, Judy and Jimmy Southern, of Ellijay, Kay and John Mealor, of Ball Ground, Lori and Charles Chase, of Woodstock; granddaughters, Blair Whitaker and Quinn Whitaker; special canine companion, Harley; girlfriend, Annette Craigo, of Ellijay; special extended family, Tommy and Beverly Prince, Dorothy Kirkland, Bill and Brenda Parks, all of Ellijay, Ginger Salle’, of Canton, Ronald and Nanette Knight, of Ellijay, Trish Kirkland, of Duluth, Jimmy Kirkland, of San Francisco, Calif.; and several nieces and nephews.

A private family visitation was held at noon Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Bernhardt Funeral Home.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of Piedmont Hospital and Georgia Mountains Hospice.

Donations can be made the Gilmer County Animal Shelter, 4152 Hwy 52 E., East Ellijay, GA 30536 in memory of Mr. Stanley.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.