Teri Ellen Burnette Gibson, 57, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, June 9, 2020. She was surrounded by family and friends. After courageously fighting her battle against pancreatic cancer, she is now resting and is at peace; undoubtedly, Jesus wrapped his loving arms around her and whispered: “Well done, good and faithful servant.” Together they are watching over her loved ones below.

She was born Aug. 4, 1962, in Pickens County, to Billy and Betty Burnette. She was a proud graduate of Gilmer High School in 1980. Always remembered fondly for her positive personality, caring heart, mothering nature and genuine love for every person she met — Teri was a light to all that she met. Chances are, if you knew her for long enough, you probably received a greeting card from her at one point in time. She always kept a healthy collection of cards at the ready, just in case someone needed a congratulations, a sympathy card or just a word of encouragement.

She is preceded in death by her daddy, Billy Burnette; mother and father-in-law, Hoot and Edna Gibson; brother-in-law, Alvin Gibson; and sister-in-law, Peggy Gibson.

She is survived by the love of her life and husband of 37 years, Jeff Gibson; pride and joy — daughter and son-in-law, Candace and Brian Poole; the light of her life and answered prayer — grandson, Cooper Poole; beloved mother, Betty Sue Hicks Burnette; baby sister, Paula Holder; and favorite brother and his wife, Brett and Stephanie Burnette.

The Gibson family welcomed Teri into their family Feb. 4, 1983, and loved her like one of their own.

She also leaves behind several brothers and sisters-in-laws, Bob and Joyce Gibson, Jim Gibson, Sue and Lindsey Petty, Ann and Joe Clark and Oma Tribble; uncle and aunts who Teri loved dearly, Tommy and Linda Burnette, Helen Mashburn and Eloise and Hayden Pritchett.

Teri’s love of her nieces and nephews was never in question. She leaves behind Baylee, Bethany and Bree Burnette, Holli Holder, Greg and Jackie Gibson, Bobby Gibson, Stacy and Phillip Mullins, Michelle Bell, Tracy and Chris Hensley, Tony and Angel Gibson, Janet and Brent Wheeler, Wes Clark, Terry Gibson, Jill and Joseph Warren, Jenny and Doug Turney, Nathaniel and Lauren Petty; 17 great-nieces and nephews; three great-great-nieces and nephews; countless cousins, friends, neighbors, co-workers, bosses and classmate are also remembered and considered part of her family. Each of these people touched her life in some way, and there is no doubt she touched theirs. She loved each one of them deeply.

Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at Keeter Cemetery with the Rev. David Nicholson and the Rev. Larry Stover officiating.

Music was by Melisa Sales, Karry Burnette, Mandy Ralston, Whitney Burnette, Mati Teague, Sophie Burnette, Sonni Ralston, Jilly Burnette and Olivia Grace Goggin.

Pallbearers were Ty Burnette, Bryson Totherow, Phillip Mullins, Justin Stover, Mark Bridges and Gary Watkins.

Teri’s highest calling in this life was as a wife, mother and grandmother. We know her greatest wish would be to leave her grandson, Cooper, a great legacy and to have a lasting impact on his life. Therefore, her family asks that if you are so moved, please make a contribution to Cooper’s college fund at South State Bank in Ellijay, c/o Tammy Crump, 489 Highland Crossing, East Ellijay 30540. Checks made to Cooper Poole.

