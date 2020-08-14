Body

Steven Michael “Spartan” Pendergraft, 29, of Douglasville, died Friday July 31, 2020.

He was born Sept. 30, 1990, in Norfolk, Va., to David and Angela (Smith) Pendergraft.

He served honorably in the United States Army in Afghanistan. He was an avid motorcyclist and also loved coaching t-ball and baseball.

He is survived by parents David and Angela Pendergraft, Ellijay; daughters, Deanna Rose Pendergraft and Hunter Rose Pendergraft; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A celebration of life was held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at the Logan Funeral Home Pavilion.

His final resting place was at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at the Chattanooga National Cemetery.

