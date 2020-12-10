Body

Mr. Steven Matthew Weissinger, 65, of Ellijay, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020.

He was born Nov. 16, 1955, in Suffern, N.Y., to Albert Gustave and Alberta Johnson Weissinger.

He was of the Catholic faith and was self employed as an interior house finisher. He enjoyed movies, music and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He served honorably in the National Guard, Army.

He is preceded in death by father, Albert Weissinger; and brother, Karl Weissinger.

He is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Christal and Jeff Powell, of Cartersville, Hannah and Joseph Brown, of Maysville, N.C.; son and daughter-in-law, Aaron and Josie Weissinger, of Ellijay; mother, Alberta (Johnson) Weissinger, of Ellijay; sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Ken Hughes, of Cox Creeks, Ky.; brother, Kris Weissinger, of Ellijay; grandchildren, Aiden Brown, Dalton Brown, Riley Brown, Averi Golden, Lily Powell and Kenlee Powell; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at the funeral home.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at the Logan Funeral Home Pavilion with Minister Butch Jones and the North Georgia Honor Guard officiating.

Interment will be in the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Scottish Rite Hospital or to the Shriners Hospital.

Condolences can be made at www.loganfuneralhome.com.

Logan Funeral Home & Chapel is in charge of arrangements.