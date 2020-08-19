Body

Mr. Steve Mabry, 77, of Ellijay, died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.

He was born April 17, 1943, in Pickens County to the late Ernest Mabry and Edna Spears Mabry. He was in the National Guard, a deacon of Ebenezer Baptist Church and worked for Bent Tree as a water plant operator.

He is preceded in death by wife, Melba Reece Mabry.

He is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Lisa Mabry, of Canton; daughter and son-in-law, Jill and Branson Chastain, of Ellijay; sister, Linda McGhee, of Jasper; sister in-law, Suelle Austin, of Milledgeville; grandchildren, Luke Mabry, Aliza Chastain and Andrew Chastain; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, from the Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Michael Cantrell officiating.

Music was by Gwen McArthur, Kent Reece, Aliza Chastain and the congregation, led by Darrell Jones.

Pallbearers were Branson Chastain, Joe Mabry, Luke Mabry, Andrew Chastain, Tommy Smith, Dale Cochran and Rob Palmier.

Honorary pallbearers were Waldon Martin, Paul Nealey, Hartscel Chastain and Gene Warren.

Donations can be made to the Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 84 River Ridge Ellijay, GA 30536, in memory of Mr. Mabry.

Condolences can be at www.bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.